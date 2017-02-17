The Weeknd publica nuevo video 'Reminder'

AHORA:Noticiero Estelar
'Reminder' es el cuarto track del álbum 'Starboy' (lanzado en noviembre de 2016), que es la última entrega del cantautor canadiense Abel Tesfaye, conocido como The Weeknd.
Con solo un día de publicado el nuevo video en la plataforma de google, Youtube, a logrado alcanzar unos 6.5 millones de visualizaciones y se a posicionado como #9 en Vídeos del momento.
La dirección del video estuvo a cargo de Glenn Michael, en Kid Studio, y contó con la participación de otros artistas como Drake, ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, YG, French Montana, Metro Boomin, Belly, Nav y CashXO.
"toronto forever" // shout out xo
Una publicación compartida de New Cinema Jesus (@glennmichael_) el 16 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:01 PST
Letra de la canción:
[Verso 1]
Recommend play my song on the radio
You too busy trying to find that blue-eyed soul
I let my black hair grow and my weed smoke
And I swear too much on the regular
We gone let them hits fly, we gone let her go
If it ain't XO then it gotta go
I just won a new award for a kids show
Talking 'bout a face numbing off a bag of blow
I'm like, goddamn, bitch, I am not a Teen Choice
Goddamn, bitch, I am not a bleach boy
Whip game, make a nigga understand though
Got that Hannibal, Silence of the Lambo
Hit the gas so hard make it rotate
All my niggas blew up like a propane
All these R&B niggas be so lame
Got a sweet Asian chick, she go Lo Mein
[Coro]
You know me, you know man, you know me
Every time we try to forget who I am
I'll be right there to remind you againYou know me (pow! pow!), you know me
[Verso 2]
Said I'm just tryna swim in something wetter than the ocean
Faded off a double cup, I'm mixing up the potion
All I wanna do is make that money and make dope shit
It just seem like niggas tryna sound like all my old shit
Everybody knows it, all these niggas know me
Platinum off a mixtape, sipping on that codeine
Pour it in my trophies, roll until my nose bleed
I'mma keep on singing while I'm burning up that OG
All my niggas get it they make money all alone
Rock a chain around they neck, making sure I'm getting home
When I travel 'round the globe, make a couple mil' a show
And I come back to my city, I fuck every girl I know
Used to walk around with a slouch, had a mattress on the floor
Now my shit straight
Eating all day, tryna lose weight
That good sex, we'll sweat it out
Hotel bed springs, we'll wear it out
I ain't gotta tell you 'cause
[Coro]
You know me, you know me
You know man, you know me
Every time we try to forget who I am
I'll be right there to remind you again
You know me (pow! pow!), you know me
[Interludio]
Why don't you shake some, shake somethin'
For the Don? Don't you break nothin', break nothin'
Baby girl, won't you work some, work somethin'
For the Don? Don't you hurt nothin', hurt nothin'
Big girl, won't you shake some, shake somethin'
For the Don? Don't you break nothin', break nothin'
Baby girl, won't you work some, work somethin'
For the Don? don't you hurt nothin', hurt nothin'
[Conclusión]
'Cause you know me, they know me
You ain't know me, now you know me
