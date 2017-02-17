The Weeknd publica nuevo video 'Reminder'

'Reminder' es el cuarto track del álbum 'Starboy' (lanzado en noviembre de 2016), que es la última entrega del cantautor canadiense Abel Tesfaye, conocido como The Weeknd.

Con solo un día de publicado el nuevo video en la plataforma de google, Youtube, a logrado alcanzar unos 6.5 millones de visualizaciones y se a posicionado como #9 en Vídeos del momento.

La dirección del video estuvo a cargo de Glenn Michael, en Kid Studio, y contó con la participación de otros artistas como Drake, ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, YG, French Montana, Metro Boomin, Belly, Nav y CashXO.

Letra de la canción:

[Verso 1]

Recommend play my song on the radio

You too busy trying to find that blue-eyed soul

I let my black hair grow and my weed smoke

And I swear too much on the regular

We gone let them hits fly, we gone let her go

If it ain't XO then it gotta go

I just won a new award for a kids show

Talking 'bout a face numbing off a bag of blow

I'm like, goddamn, bitch, I am not a Teen Choice

Goddamn, bitch, I am not a bleach boy

Whip game, make a nigga understand though

Got that Hannibal, Silence of the Lambo

Hit the gas so hard make it rotate

All my niggas blew up like a propane

All these R&B niggas be so lame

Got a sweet Asian chick, she go Lo Mein

[Coro]

You know me, you know man, you know me

Every time we try to forget who I am

I'll be right there to remind you againYou know me (pow! pow!), you know me

[Verso 2]

Said I'm just tryna swim in something wetter than the ocean

Faded off a double cup, I'm mixing up the potion

All I wanna do is make that money and make dope shit

It just seem like niggas tryna sound like all my old shit

Everybody knows it, all these niggas know me

Platinum off a mixtape, sipping on that codeine

Pour it in my trophies, roll until my nose bleed

I'mma keep on singing while I'm burning up that OG

All my niggas get it they make money all alone

Rock a chain around they neck, making sure I'm getting home

When I travel 'round the globe, make a couple mil' a show

And I come back to my city, I fuck every girl I know

Used to walk around with a slouch, had a mattress on the floor

Now my shit straight

Eating all day, tryna lose weight

That good sex, we'll sweat it out

Hotel bed springs, we'll wear it out

I ain't gotta tell you 'cause

[Coro]

You know me, you know me

You know man, you know me

Every time we try to forget who I am

I'll be right there to remind you again

You know me (pow! pow!), you know me

[Interludio]

Why don't you shake some, shake somethin'

For the Don? Don't you break nothin', break nothin'

Baby girl, won't you work some, work somethin'

For the Don? Don't you hurt nothin', hurt nothin'

Big girl, won't you shake some, shake somethin'

For the Don? Don't you break nothin', break nothin'

Baby girl, won't you work some, work somethin'

For the Don? don't you hurt nothin', hurt nothin'

[Conclusión]

'Cause you know me, they know me

You ain't know me, now you know me