Mario Gotze vuelve a los entrenamientos tras cinco meses de baja

AHORA:Jelou!
TV En directo
de
a
VISITE
TRENDS::: Ricardo Martinelli Estados Unidos Odebrecht Venezuela Delincuencia Donald Trump Juan C. Varela Colombia
Regresa al trabajo
"Mañana comienzo la tercera fase de mi programa de recuperación, lo que significa que realizaré pruebas físicas junto a mis compañeros de equipo y que me incorporaré al entrenamiento en los próximos días", escribió el jugador en su cuenta de Instagram.
Hello everyone, due to a metabolic disorder, I was unable to play football lately. During the last few months I have gone through a successful treatment and I am back on track now. Tomorrow I will start with the 3rd stage of my recovery program. This means I will complete the performance test and begin training with the team soon. I am more than excited to be back in the stadium and on the training ground again. A few important things for you to know: First, I am very proud of my BVB teammates and I am so happy they took home the DFB Cup. The pictures of all of you, the fans, celebrating in the city reminded me of my first victories with the club. Second, I would like to congratulate my teammates of the German national team for winning the Confed Cup as well as the German U21 for their victory at the European Championships. I am extremely proud to be a member of the team and of the DFB. I would also like to wish my younger brother success on the U19 national team. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you!! Last but not least, I would like to give a big thanks to all of my fans. You all have supported me so much during the last few months. Your messages and get-well wishes were motivating and greatly appreciated. Thank you Aki Watzke and Michael Zorc for your trust in me during this difficult time of recovery.It helped a lot. Thanks to my team, my doctors, and my fitness coach, and all the other people who stuck by me. For all of the patience, support, and positive energy, thank you to my family and my fiancée @annkathrin_vida I have much to be thankful for. See you on the pitch! Best wishes, Mario
Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀MARIO GÖTZE (@gotzemario) el 6 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 5:03 PDT
Gotze, de 25 años, lleva sin jugar al fútbol desde el pasado 29 de enero y sin participar en un entrenamiento desde el 27 de febrero, cuando le diagnosticaron su afección.
Considerado a los 20 años como la gran promesa del fútbol alemán, fichó en 2013 por el Bayern Múnich procedente del Borussia, donde nunca consiguió destacar, lastrado por las lesiones y por la falta de confianza de su entrenador de entonces, el español Pep Guardiola.
El centrocampista regresó a Dortmund al comienzo de la temporada pasada, pero tampoco pudo retomar su nivel antes de causar baja.
"Estoy muy feliz de poder volver al terreno de juego y de poder volver a jugar, dentro de poco, en nuestro templo", agregó Gotze, en referencia al estadio del club, el Signal Iduna Park, que ocupó sus 80.000 localidades en todos los partidos de la pasada campaña.
Comentarios
Únete a la conversación, tu opinión cuenta.
Los comentarios emitidos son responsabilidad de cada usuario y su libertad de expresión