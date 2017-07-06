VISITE

TRENDS::: Ricardo Martinelli Estados Unidos Odebrecht Venezuela Delincuencia Donald Trump Juan C. Varela Colombia

Fútbol internacional

Mario Gotze vuelve a los entrenamientos tras cinco meses de baja

  • Regresa al trabajo

Mario Gotze está listo para volver a practicar Mario Gotze está listo para volver a practicar

Mario Gotze está listo para volver a practicar Getty Images

Más noticias

Iker Casillas seguirá en el arco del Porto para la campaña 2017-2018. Iker Casillas seguirá en el arco del Porto para la campaña 2017-2018.

Iker Casillas renueva una temporada más con el Porto

Jugadores del equipo de fútbol Sub-19 de Portugal Jugadores del equipo de fútbol Sub-19 de Portugal

Portugal se clasifica a semifinales en el Europeo Sub-19

Fernando Torres Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres renueva una temporada con el Atlético de Madrid

Pepe durante su presentación con el Besiktas Pepe durante su presentación con el Besiktas

El portugués Pepe firma dos temporadas con el Besiktas

Comentarios

Únete a la conversación, tu opinión cuenta.
Los comentarios emitidos son responsabilidad de cada usuario y su libertad de expresión