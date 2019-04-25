Barrio por barrio: cómo moverse en bus después de la entrada de la Línea 2 del metro

Cerrar
Con la llegada de la Línea 2 del Metro al este de la ciudad son inminentes los cambios en su sistema hermano, el metrobús. MiBus, la compañía que opera el metrobús, ha organizado sus rutas en esa zona en tres grandes centros o nodos de transbordo. Unas inician operaciones el viernes 26 de abril y otras el lunes 6 de mayo. Se lo explicamos uno por uno. Barrio por barrio. Busque el suyo.
NODO 24 DE DICIEMBRE
- S420: Pacora- Corredor Sur-Albrook
- S442: 24 de Diciembre- Corredor Sur-Est. 5 de Mayo
- S467: 24 de Diciembre- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- T466: 24 de Diciembre- Corredor Norte-Est. San Isidro
- M440: 24 de Diciembre- Tumba Muerto-Calidonia-Albrook
- V442: 24 de Diciembre-Parque Real-Pedregal- Vía España-Est. 5 de Mayo
- E445: Est. Nuevo Tocumen-El Balboa
- E438: Est. 24 de Diciembre-Felipillo
- E458: Est. 24 de Diciembre-Interna 24 de Diciembre
- E478: Est. 24 de Diciembre-Buena Vista
Rutas de Tocumen
- S480: Tocumen- Corredor Sur-Albrook
- S487: Tocumen-Belén- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- E487: Tocumen-Belén-Parque Real-Est. Pedregal
- E485: Tocumen-El Balboa
- E484: Tocumen-Est. San Miguelito
NODO ESTACIÓN PEDREGAL
- S532: Est. Pedregal-Llano Bonito- Corredor Sur-Est. 5 de Mayo
- T536: Est. Pedregal-Villalobos- Corredor Norte-Est. San Isidro
- M440: 24 de Diciembre- Tumba Muerto-Calidonia-Albrook
- K530: Est. Pedregal- Transístmica-Calidonia-Albrook
- V531: Est. Pedregal- Vía España-Directo-Albrook
- E515: Belén-El Balboa
- E445: 24 de Diciembre-El Balboa
- E565: Don Bosco-El Balboa
- E485: Tocumen-El Balboa
- E566: Est. Cerro Viento-Don Bosco
- E537: Est. Pedregal-Llano Bonito-Santa María-Costa del Este
- E547: Est. Pedregal-Interna Pedregal
- E497: Est. Pedregal-Rana de Oro
- E507: Est. Pedregal-Las Acacias-Costa Sur
- E558: Est. Pedregal-San Joaquín
- E487: Tocumen-Belén-Parque Real-Est. Pedregal
- E484: Tocumen-Est. San Miguelito
- E489: Est. Pedregal-Aeropuerto
Zona paga Interna Pedregal (Montería)
- S542: Interna Pedregal-Concepción- Corredor Sur-Est. 5 de Mayo
- S545: Interna Pedregal-Parque Real- Corredor Sur-Parque Urracá
- M512: Belén-Parque Real- Tumba Muerto-Est. 5 de Mayo
- V442: 24 de Diciembre-Parque Real-Pedregal- Vía España-Est. 5 de Mayo
- E547: Interna Pedregal-Est. Don Bosco-Est. Pedregal
- E487: Tocumen-Belén-Parque Real-Est. Pedregal
Don Bosco
- S569: Don Bosco- Corredor Sur-Est. 5 de Mayo
- S572: Los Caobos-Versalles- Corredor Sur-Est. 5 de Mayo
- S562: Est. 5 de Mayo- Corredor Sur-Don Bosco
- E566: Est. Cerro Viento-Est. Pedregal-Don Bosco
- E565: Don Bosco-Est. Pedregal-El Balboa
Belén
- S690: Cruce de Tocumen (Cabuya)-Belén- Corredor Sur-Albrook
- S487: Tocumen-Belén- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- M512: Belén-Parque Real- Tumba Muerto-Est. 5 de Mayo
- E487: Tocumen-Belén-Parque Real-Est. Pedregal
- E515: Belén-Est. Corredor Sur-El Balboa
Las Mañanitas/Parque Real
- S545: Interna Pedregal-Parque Real- Corredor Sur-Parque Urracá
- M512: Belén-Parque Real- Tumba Muerto-Est. 5 de Mayo
- V442: 24 de Diciembre-Parque Real-Pedregal- Vía España-Est. 5 de Mayo
- E528: Est. Corredor Sur-Parque Real
Concepción
- - E607: Est. Pedregal-Concepción-Zona paga Juan Díaz
- - E608: Est. Pedregal-Concepción-Metropark-Zona paga Juan Díaz
Barrios en vía Tocumen
- T582: Est. Cerro Viento-San Antonio- Corredor Norte-Est. 5 de Mayo
- M440: 24 de Diciembre- Tumba Muerto-Calidonia-Albrook
- M512: Belén-Parque Real- Tumba Muerto-Est. 5 de Mayo
- K530: Est. Pedregal- Transístmica-Calidonia-Albrook
- E596: Est. Cerro Viento-Praderas de San Antonio
- E586: Est. Cerro Viento-Barriada Cerro Viento
- E616: Est. Cerro Viento-Brisas del Golf
- E638: Est. El Crisol-El Crisol
- E628: Est. El Crisol-San Pedro
- E654: Est. Cincuentenario-Villa Lucre
- E484: Tocumen-Est. San Miguelito
NODO CINCUENTENARIO
- M675: Est. Cincuentenario- Tumba Muerto-Parque Urracá-Paitilla
- M440: 24 de Diciembre- Tumba Muerto-Calidonia-Albrook
- K530: Est. Pedregal- Transístmica-Calidonia-Albrook
- V201: Veranillo-Automotor- Vía España-Directo-Albrook
- I202: Veranillo- Vía Israel-Mercado del Marisco
- E484: Tocumen-Est. San Miguelito
- E644: El Balboa-Est. Cincuentenario
- E654: Est. Cincuentenario-Villa Lucre
- E664: Est. San Miguelito-Costa del Este
Estación San Miguelito
- C944: Est. San Miguelito-Monte Oscuro-12 de Octubre-Vía Porras (sustituye a la C948 de Villa Rica)
- E664: Est. San Miguelito-Costa del Este
- K530: Est. Pedregal- Transístmica-Calidonia-Albrook
- E487: Tocumen-Est. San Miguelito
Costa del Este
- S662: Est. 5 de Mayo- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- S467: 24 de Diciembre- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- S487: Tocumen-Belén- Corredor Sur-Costa del Este
- E664: Est. San Miguelito-Costa del Este
- E537: Est. Pedregal-Llano Bonito-Santa María-Costa del Este
San Francisco
- C941: Atlapa-Vía Porras-Juan Pablo II-Estación Albrook