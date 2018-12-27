Instagram cambia su presentación 'por accidente' provocando oleada de quejas

Algunos abonados de esta aplicación para compartir fotos, perteneciente a Facebook, se vieron obligados, no solo a hacer desfilar las fotos horizontalmente, sino a tener que detenerse sobre una foto y subirla en la pantalla para poder ver los comentarios.

A juzgar por las múltiples quejas publicadas con el hashtag #instagramupdate y una serie de memes, este cambio no fue recibido de buen grado.

Me seeing my Instagram switched to the new horizontal feed#instagramupdatepic.twitter.com/7WA8C5Mu7p — 9GAG (@9GAG) December 27, 2018

Alex Heath, especialista en redes sociales en el sitio de información Cheddar, utilizó la ironía para criticar a la empresa: "Estoy seguro de que (este cambio) no provocará NINGUNA reacción".

I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 27, 2018

.@Instagram has added a new update that changes the way users scroll through their feed: going side-to-side, the same way as Instagram stories. #InstagramUpdateAre you here for this update? pic.twitter.com/CP5bM8hvxE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2018

Rápidamente, el director de Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recurrió a Twitter para explicarse: "¡Perdón por la confusión! Siempre probando nuevas ideas, normalmente con bastante menos gente..."

"Ya tiene que haber vuelto a la normalidad", agregó, indicando que basta con cerrar y abrir la aplicación de nuevo para volver al modo habitual.