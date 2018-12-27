Instagram cambia su presentación 'por accidente' provocando oleada de quejas

TRENDS::: Ricardo Martinelli Planilla 002 Renuncia de funcionarios Crisis del Agro JMJ Panamá 2019 Tu Decisión 2019
Algunos abonados de esta aplicación para compartir fotos, perteneciente a Facebook, se vieron obligados, no solo a hacer desfilar las fotos horizontalmente, sino a tener que detenerse sobre una foto y subirla en la pantalla para poder ver los comentarios.
A juzgar por las múltiples quejas publicadas con el hashtag #instagramupdate y una serie de memes, este cambio no fue recibido de buen grado.
Me seeing my Instagram switched to the new horizontal feed#instagramupdatepic.twitter.com/7WA8C5Mu7p— 9GAG (@9GAG) December 27, 2018
Alex Heath, especialista en redes sociales en el sitio de información Cheddar, utilizó la ironía para criticar a la empresa: "Estoy seguro de que (este cambio) no provocará NINGUNA reacción".
I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 27, 2018
.@Instagram has added a new update that changes the way users scroll through their feed: going side-to-side, the same way as Instagram stories. #InstagramUpdateAre you here for this update? pic.twitter.com/CP5bM8hvxE— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2018
Rápidamente, el director de Instagram, Adam Mosseri, recurrió a Twitter para explicarse: "¡Perdón por la confusión! Siempre probando nuevas ideas, normalmente con bastante menos gente..."
"Ya tiene que haber vuelto a la normalidad", agregó, indicando que basta con cerrar y abrir la aplicación de nuevo para volver al modo habitual.
Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.— Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018