NASA anuncia a la nueva tripulación que viajará al espacio desde EEUU

En total, estos nueve astronautas, conformarán las tripulaciones y las plantillas de reserva de las dos naves comerciales que las compañías Boeing y SpaceX planean enviar a la estratosfera a lo largo del próximo año.

"Esto es lo excitante del asunto: Por primera vez, desde 2011, estamos a punto de enviar astronautas estadounidenses en cohetes estadounidenses desde suelo estadounidense", dijo el administrador de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, durante la ceremonia de presentación que tuvo lugar en el Johnson Space Center de Houston.

Flying on the first crewed test flight of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon spacecraft will be @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug. The duo is slated to lift off from @NASAKennedy in April 2019 and will dock & undock autonomously to @Space_Station before returning home: https://t.co/YpRKYvN4Rwpic.twitter.com/pfVe2WVNqF — NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2018