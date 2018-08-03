NASA anuncia a la nueva tripulación que viajará al espacio desde EEUU

TRENDS::: Consultas Constituyente Asamblea Nacional Comisión de Credenciales Ricardo Martinelli Cepadem Un Día Con Aquí No Pasa Nada
En total, estos nueve astronautas, conformarán las tripulaciones y las plantillas de reserva de las dos naves comerciales que las compañías Boeing y SpaceX planean enviar a la estratosfera a lo largo del próximo año.
"Esto es lo excitante del asunto: Por primera vez, desde 2011, estamos a punto de enviar astronautas estadounidenses en cohetes estadounidenses desde suelo estadounidense", dijo el administrador de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, durante la ceremonia de presentación que tuvo lugar en el Johnson Space Center de Houston.
Flying on the first crewed test flight of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon spacecraft will be @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug. The duo is slated to lift off from @NASAKennedy in April 2019 and will dock & undock autonomously to @Space_Station before returning home: https://t.co/YpRKYvN4Rwpic.twitter.com/pfVe2WVNqF— NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2018
The first regular mission of @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner spacecraft will carry @Astro_Josh & @Astro_Suni to @Space_Station where they will live and work for the duration of their mission before returning safely to Earth: https://t.co/oD5emo7y8qpic.twitter.com/kH3nJTJSMW— NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2018
Flying on the first crewed test flight of @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner spacecraft will be @Astro_Boe, @AstroDuke & @Astro_Ferg. After liftoff from @NASAKennedy in mid-2019, the trio will dock & undock autonomously to @Space_Station before returning to Earth: https://t.co/KurQccWAS0pic.twitter.com/YdQazHF2jo— NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2018