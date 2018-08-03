TRENDS::: Consultas Constituyente Asamblea Nacional Comisión de Credenciales Ricardo Martinelli Cepadem Un Día Con Aquí No Pasa Nada

Ciencia

NASA anuncia a la nueva tripulación que viajará al espacio desde EEUU

La nueva tripulación que viajará al espacio desde Estados Unidos en naves comerciales de SpaceX y Boeing. Tomado de Twitter/@NASA

Los cambios en las prioridades de la madre durante la gestación y después del nacimiento son de importancia crítica para el bienestar del bebé y su salud mental de por vida Los cambios en las prioridades de la madre durante la gestación y después del nacimiento son de importancia crítica para el bienestar del bebé y su salud mental de por vida

Los genes del padre pueden tener impacto en el amor maternal, según un estudio

Fotografía de archivo (Hannover, 11/02/2016) en la que un científico observa una representación de las ondas gravitacionales en el Instituto de Max Planck de la Física Gravitacional en la universidad Leibniz de Hannover, Alemania Fotografía de archivo (Hannover, 11/02/2016) en la que un científico observa una representación de las ondas gravitacionales en el Instituto de Max Planck de la Física Gravitacional en la universidad Leibniz de Hannover, Alemania

Una universidad china construirá un simulador para observar ondas gravitacionales

La agencia espacial celebra este domingo 29 de julio su 60 aniversario. La agencia espacial celebra este domingo 29 de julio su 60 aniversario.

Con la NASA, EEUU cumple 60 años mirando al cielo con curiosidad y recelo

La "luna de sangre" más larga de este siglo coincide con la posición de Marte más cercana a la Tierra en los últimos 15 años, este viernes 27. La "luna de sangre" más larga de este siglo coincide con la posición de Marte más cercana a la Tierra en los últimos 15 años, este viernes 27.

El planeta rojo y la 'luna de sangre' se alían en un espectáculo celeste