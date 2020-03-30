Enrique y Meghan se despiden en redes sociales como miembros de la realeza

Tuvimos que desactivar esta cuenta porque el email no fue validado.
El nieto de la reina Isabel II y su esposa, que cesarán este martes de representar oficialmente a la monarquía británica, agradecieron a sus seguidores su "apoyo", "inspiración" y "compromiso compartido por hacer el bien en el mundo".
"A pesar de que quizás ya no nos veamos por aquí, el trabajo continúa", señalan los duques en una nota que firman como "Enrique y Meghan", sin sus títulos oficiales.
"Como todos podemos sentir, el mundo en este momento parece extraordinariamente frágil. Aun así, confiamos en que cada ser humano tiene el potencial y la oportunidad para marcar la diferencia", afirman.
Esta semana se ha desvelado que el matrimonio ha dejado su residencia en Canadá, donde se había instalado tras salir del Reino Unido, para vivir en Los Ángeles (California, Estados Unidos), capital de la industria del entretenimiento.
El cambio de residencia coincide con el anuncio de la primera colaboración de Meghan con Disney, compañía con la que ha firmado para narrar un documental sobre elefantes.
Una portavoz de la pareja recalcó que el mensaje publicado hoy sirve para marcar la transición hacia una vida independiente de la familia real británica y avanzó que a corto plazo, debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, estarán apartados del foco mediático.
"El duque y la duquesa pasarán los próximos meses centrados en su familia y continuarán haciendo lo que puedan, con seguridad y en privado, para seguir respaldando y trabajando con las organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro con las que tienen compromisos", señaló esa fuente.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
