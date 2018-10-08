TRENDS::: Ricardo Martinelli Recorte Presupuestario Primarias CD Asamblea Nacional Padre David Cosca Tu cara me suena

Variedad

Taylor Swift rompe su silencio y dice que votará por los demócratas en EEUU

En la imagen, la cantante Taylor Swift. En la imagen, la cantante Taylor Swift.

En la imagen, la cantante Taylor Swift. EFE/Archivo

Fotografía de Miss Magnolia en sus redes sociales. Fotografía de Miss Magnolia en sus redes sociales.

Miss Mongolia: la segunda candidata transgénero en el Miss Universo

Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex

Palacio de Kensington rehúsa la entrada a la hermanastra de Meghan Markle

El diseñador francés Jean-Charles de Castelbajac saluda a los asistentes tras presentar su colección de la colección primavera/verano 2015. El diseñador francés Jean-Charles de Castelbajac saluda a los asistentes tras presentar su colección de la colección primavera/verano 2015.

Benetton nombra director artístico al francés Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Panel con los ganadores del Nobel de Economía, los estadounidenses William Nordhaus y Paul Romer galardonados por sus aportaciones en torno al crecimiento sostenible y el clima, hoy 8 de octubre de 2018 Panel con los ganadores del Nobel de Economía, los estadounidenses William Nordhaus y Paul Romer galardonados por sus aportaciones en torno al crecimiento sostenible y el clima, hoy 8 de octubre de 2018

Nobel de Economía para los estadounidenses Nordhaus y Romer