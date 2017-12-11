TRENDS::: Jerusalén Donald Trump Día de la Madre Cepadem Mundial 2018 Juan Carlos Varela Especial "Un Día Con" Corte Suprema de Justicia

Cine y tv

Conoce los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Estatuilla que se entrega en la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro. Estatuilla que se entrega en la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro.

Estatuilla que se entrega en la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro. Foto/EFE

Más noticias

A partir de hoy en el Cine Universitario, cine político dirigido por mujeres. A partir de hoy en el Cine Universitario, cine político dirigido por mujeres.

Cine político dirigido por mujeres a partir de hoy en el Cine Universitario

Imagen de archivo del actor canadiense Christopher Plummer. Imagen de archivo del actor canadiense Christopher Plummer.

Plummer, nominado en los Globos por el papel heredado de Kevin Spacey

Globos de Oro, primera prueba para Hollywood tras escándalos de acoso sexual Globos de Oro, primera prueba para Hollywood tras escándalos de acoso sexual

Globos de Oro, primera prueba para Hollywood tras escándalos de acoso sexual

Los esqueletos de 'Coco', todo un éxito de taquilla Los esqueletos de 'Coco', todo un éxito de taquilla

'Coco' sigue al tope de la taquilla en cines de EEUU y Canadá

Comentarios

Únete a la conversación, tu opinión cuenta.
Los comentarios emitidos son responsabilidad de cada usuario y su libertad de expresión