Conoce los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

CINE

Mejor película dramática: "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Call Me By Your Name"; "The Post";"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Mejor película musical o comedia: "The Disaster Artist"; "Get Out"; "The Greatest Showman"; "I, Tonya"; "Lady Bird".

Mejor actor dramático: Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Tom Hanks, "The Post"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq.".

Mejor actriz dramática: Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Meryl Streep, "The Post"; Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World".

Mejor actor de musical o comedia: Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"; Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"; James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"; Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out".

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"; Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker".

Mejor actor de reparto: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Mejor actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Hong Chau, "Downsizing"; Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water".

Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"; Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World"; Steven Spielberg, "The Post".

Mejor película extranjera: "Una mujer fantástica", Chile; "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers", Camboya; "Aus dem Nichts" ("En la penumbra"), Alemania; "Nelyubov" ("Sin amor"), Rusia; "The Square", Suecia.

Mejor película animada: "Un jefe en pañales"; "The Breadwinner"; "Ferdinand"; "Coco"; "Loving Vincent".

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática: "The Crown"; "Game of Thrones"; "The Handmaid’s Tale"; "Stranger Things"; "This is Us".

Mejor actor dramático: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; Jason Bateman, "Ozark".

Mejor actriz dramática: Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"; Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale".

Mejor serie musical o comedia: "Black-ish"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Master of None"; "SMILF"; "Will & Grace".

Mejor actor de musical o comedia: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace".

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Frankie Shaw, "SMILF".

Mejor miniserie o película para TV: "Big Little Lies"; "Fargo"; "Feud: Bette and Joan"; "The Sinner"; "Top of the Lake: China Girl".

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV: Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"; Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"; Jude Law, "The Young Pope"; Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"; Geoffrey Rush, "Genius".

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV: Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies".