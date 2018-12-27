Un hombre cruza la Antártida a pie, solo y sin ayuda por primera vez

Compartir por correo electrónico
27/12/2018 - 6:29 AM
"Logré mi objetivo: convertirme en la primera persona en la historia en cruzar el continente antártico de costa a costa, solo, sin ayuda", escribió Colin O'Brady, un extriatleta profesional de 33 años, en su cuenta de Instagram.
Para sumar épica a esta proeza, O'Brady cubrió los últimos 125 kilómetros en 32 horas tras decidir hacer la última etapa de un tirón.
"Mientras hervía agua para prepararme el desayuno, una pregunta aparentemente imposible surgió en mi mente", escribió O'Brady en Instagram. "Me pregunté: ¿Será posible hacer el camino que me queda hasta la meta de una tirada?"
"Para cuando me estaba atando las botas, el plan imposible se había convertido en un objetivo consolidado", dijo.
Su posición, definida por un GPS, era indicada cada día en su sitio web colinobrady.com.
Day 47: THIS TOO SHALL PASS. After having my best day of the expedition yesterday, I nearly had my worst day today. I went to battle hard with my personal demons today. My anxiety started building last night after listening to a huge wind storm grow outside. The rattling of my tent kept me up and I began to get more and more nervous knowing I had to go out in it. I did my usual morning routine and then stepped into the madness. As expected, it was brutal. Blowing snow, sub zero temps and zero visibility. I packed off and headed out into the whiteout. I just entered a part of the route known as “Sastrugui National Park” aptly named for having the biggest sastrugui on the route. Pretty much the worse place to find yourself not being able to see where you are going. Due to the massive sastrugi, it’s also the one stretch where no plane can land so you are in dire straights if an emergency occurs. That really started playing on my mind after I fell hard 5 times in the first hour. What if I broke a bone or a ski? Maybe I should stop? I bargained with myself and finally decided I had to set my tent back up, less than two hours into the day. I told myself in my tent if I wanted to keep going that I could put on my long skins for better grip on the uneven surface and then continue. But I knew the effort it would take to put up the tent in a storm, it’s unlikely I was going any further. I fought to get the tent up, got inside with my skis, skins and stove, and put on my long skins. It was now decision time. Go back out? The voice in my head told me to stop, wait out the storm, rest. But the other voice told me I needed to keep moving forward or I’ll run out of food. My mind was ripping me apart. I closed my eyes and decided to meditate for a couple minutes repeating my favorite mantra: “This too shall pass.” One way or another I’d find my way out of this. Calmed and with renewed resolve I got back outside, fought to get my tent down and packed and continued onward. The storm outside never got any better, in fact it got progressively worse. However I managed to calm the storm in my mind and knock out 21.5 miles today. A great day all things considered.
Carrera de a dos
O'Brady salió junto al británico Louis Rudd, un exmilitar de 49 años, el 3 de noviembre del glaciar Union, en la Antártida, para ver quién lograba ser el primero en completar la hazaña de cruzar a pie solo y sin asistencia el continente helado. Caminaron por separado.
Tras pasar por el Polo Sur el 12 de diciembre, O'Brady terminó su viaje el miércoles en la barrera de hielo de Ross, al borde del Océano Pacífico. Rudd le sigue a uno o dos días de distancia.
"A pesar de que las últimas 32 horas han sido algunas de las horas más exigentes de mi vida, con toda honestidad han sido de los mejores momentos que he tenido", dijo el estadounidense.
Con un cuarto de la superficie de su cuerpo gravemente quemado por un accidente en Tailandia en 2008, los médicos le dijeron que nunca podría volver a caminar normalmente, según la biografía de su sitio.
El diario The New York Times describió el esfuerzo de O'Brady como uno de los "hechos más notables de la historia polar", a la altura de la "carrera por conquistar el Polo Sur" entre el noruego Roald Amundsen y el inglés Robert Falcon Scott en 1911.
O'Brady, nacido en Portland, Oregón (noroeste de Estados Unidos), estudió economía en la prestigiosa Universidad de Yale, donde formó parte del equipo de natación, según su sitio web.
En 1996-97, un explorador noruego llamado Borge Ousland atravesó por primera vez la Antártida en soledad, pero recibió ayuda de terceros con cometas a lo largo de su travesía.
En 2016 un oficial del ejército inglés, el teniente coronel Henry Worsley, había intentado realizar la misma proeza, pero murió cuando buscaba terminar sin asistencia la travesía.
Este no es el primer récord de O'Brady. En 2016, escaló a las cumbres más altas de los siete continentes, incluido el Everest, en 132 días, lo que lo convirtió en el "escalador más rápido de las siete cumbres".