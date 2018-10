'Coldplay' estrenará documental celebrando sus 20 años de carrera artística

View this post on Instagram

Next month, Coldplay will release a new documentary called A Head Full Of Dreams, which charts their two decades together so far. It is directed by Mat Whitecross, who's been filming the band since their very first rehearsal. #AHFODfilm will stream exclusively on #PrimeVideo from 16 November. It will also be in cinemas worldwide on 14 November. #Coldplay

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on Oct 12, 2018 at 6:25am PDT