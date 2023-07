¡Lo último! PSG autoriza a Mbappé negociar con club internacional ¿Qué club?

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦



Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E