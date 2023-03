La directora de la Unesco visita obras de reconstrucción en Irak

Built in 1859, Al-Tahera Church is an iconic symbol woven into the history of #Mosul. Rebuilding it is about empowering Mosulis to build their future, it is about hope.



We must never forget. Our heritage is more than stones, it is who we are.



Let’s #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul. pic.twitter.com/oY4zk4Eh2Y