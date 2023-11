Iván Herrera es nombrado Jugador del Año en el béisbol de los Estados Unidos

Congratulations to RHP Max Rajcic and C Iván Herrera on being named our Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Year!



Rajcic posted a 2.48 ERA with 123 SO over 123.1 IP for Peoria (A+) and Palm Beach (A), while Herrera batted .297/.451/.500 with 60 RBI & 38 XBH for Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/xEw9XTUixj