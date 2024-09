Juegos Paralímpicos| Latinoamérica brilló durante jornada de emociones en París 2024

Marie Patouillet have triumphed over fellow countrywoman Heïdi Gaugain in an all-French final, clocking a time of 3:35.691 as she snatches the gold in the women's C5 individual pursuit.



🥇 🇫🇷 Marie Patouillet

🥈 🇫🇷 Heïdi Gaugain

🥉 🇳🇿 Nicole Murray#Paris2024 #GamesWideOpen pic.twitter.com/TJhCWQexj0