La historia del 'Teniente Dan', el hombre que sobrevivió a la furia del huracán Milton dentro de su velero

The viral Florida man known as “Lieutenant Dan” is safe after riding out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat in Tampa Bay, telling CBS News’ @Cristian Benavides that the Category 3 storm was “pretty mellow,” despite smashing his boat up against a wall. “I’m not scared of anything,” he said, adding that if another hurricane comes, “I’d remain on my boat no matter what.” #hurricanemilton #hurricanehelene #hurricanehelene #tampa #tampabay #florida #lieutenantdan