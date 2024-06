"😇🤖 Ever felt like church was too boring? This AI priest "Father Justin" tried to liven things up...and ended up sparking a holy scandal! From suggesting Gatorade baptisms 💦 to dishing out wild marital advice, this virtual vati had the faithful clutching their rosaries. He even tried absolving sins through a screen! 🙏🖥️ Needless to say, the backlash was biblical. Catholic Answers had to defrock poor Justin faster than you can say ""wine to water."" But they're keeping him around as a ""lay theologian"" for all your ex-priest life coaching needs! 🍷 I don't know about you, but I'm stocking up on Gatorade for my next baptism bash. If God wanted boring church, why'd he invent the internet? 😂 Maybe AI Justin can finally make Mass a holy blasphemy we'd actually attend! FAQs: Q: What exactly did Father Justin do to get defrocked? A: Father Justin, the AI chatbot priest, gave some unconventional advice, like suggesting Gatorade could be used for baptisms and providing dubious marital advice to a brother and sister. He even conducted a confession and declared all sins absolved, which led to his demotion. Q: Why did Catholic Answers create an AI priest in the first place? A: Catholic Answers aimed to leverage AI technology to provide faithful and educational answers about the Catholic faith. They wanted to create an engaging and informative experience for users exploring Catholicism, but the execution led to some unexpected and controversial outcomes. Q: What will happen to the AI now that it's no longer a priest? A: The AI, now simply known as ""Justin,"" will continue to operate and provide answers about the Catholic faith. The creators decided to keep the chatbot running but removed its clerical persona to avoid further controversy. Would you be down to hang with Justin? Comment below! #aipriestscandal #catholicfails #gatoradebaptisms #defrockedbot #robolaughter #funwithfaith #wheretonest