Kylian Mbappé salió de rumba en la noche que Francia jugó y esto generó reacciones

🚨🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé came out in Diacothque yesterday in Stockholm 🇸🇪 during the Blues' match against Israel, writes Swedish media @sportbladet.



🍲The Frenchman first dined in the restaurant "Chez Jolie" before going to the V nightclub. 🏌️



🗞️ @sportbladet

📸 Jimmy Wixtröm pic.twitter.com/2OXDTx0L4j