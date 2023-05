PSG: Neymar es pretendido por varios clubes, entre ellos clubes de la Premier League

No negotiations ongoing between Man United and PSG for Neymar Júnior, as of now. Nothing concrete, no talks… at least with current owners/board. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC



PSG already discussed Neymar’s exit internally, looking for a solution in the summer.



🎥 More: https://t.co/4HI7nHwnPD pic.twitter.com/ebYiDO1xgD