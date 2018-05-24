Erika Ender recibe Premio SESAC Latina Global Icon Award

TRENDS::: Consultas Constituyente Asamblea Nacional Comisión de Credenciales Ricardo Martinelli Cepadem Un Día Con Aquí No Pasa Nada
Y es que los reconocimientos por el tema "Despacito", del cual es coautora junto al cantante puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi no paran.
#ErikaEnder #GlobalIconAward Thank you @sesac for this recognition; for an amazing night and all the love and support you’ve given me for the last 15 years. ❤️🙏🏻💫 I’m taking these 3 awards home with a full filled heart, full of joy and gratitude, for every artist, co-writer, producer, publishing company, performing rights organization and everyone in this industry that is or has been part of this amazing journey. It is my duty to do music from the bottom of my heart, with passion and responsability, and to use it as a vehicle to do good. Thank you for this honor and for making me feel so special.

Esta gala se realizó en Beberly Hills, California. En este evento se rindió honor a los compositores por su desempeño.
Las categorías en que fue nominada Ender estuvieron "Canción del Año", "Editora del Año" y "Compositora del Año", así lo dio a conocer la panameña en sus redes sociales.
Singer/songwriter Erika Ender will be honored with the SESAC Latina Global Icon Award, as the organization's Senior Vice President of Creative Operations Sam Kling has announced. Erika Ender is behind the global hit “Despacito,” which she co-wrote with Luis Fonsi. The track, with Spanish lyrics and a contagious beat, lead Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, tying the record of most weeks at No. 1 alongside with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's “One Sweet Day.” “It’s an unforgettable night of celebration and comradery honoring our biggest songs of last year,” Kling says. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the value that our songwriters bring, not just to Latin music, but to our lives and our experiences around the globe.” The SESAC Latina Music Awards will take place on May 23 in Beverly Hills, CA. The event celebrates songwriters and publishers for their performance activity, and presentations include Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

"Despacito" encabeza la lista Hot 100 de Billboard durante 16 semanas, igualando el récord de la mayoría de las semanas en el número 1 junto con "One Sweet Day" de Mariah Carey y Boyz II Men.
