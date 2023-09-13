MTV Awards 2023: Conoce la lista completa de todos los ganadores

New Jersey/Los Video Music Award presentaron en su edición número 40 un total de 24 categorías de las cuales la artista estadounidense Taylor Swift fue la gran triunfadora.

El Prudential Center del estado de New Jersey, recibió a cantantes de diferentes géneros musicales que competían por premios como: Artista del año, Video del año, Canción del Año y Álbum del año.

Por primera vez desde que los premios incluyeron la categoría de Artista del año, solo había representación femenina en su listado de nominadas, entre ellas: Karol G, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Shakira y Beyonce. Por otro lado, esta es también la primera vez que dos de los artistas nominados provienen del mundo de la música latina.

Sin duda, este año brillaron las artistas femeninas, Taylor Swift se llevó siete de los ocho premios a los que optaba en la lista de categorías principales y además fue premiada con otros como Show del verano y Álbum del año. La colombiana Shakira fue reconocida con el galardón al Video Vanguard Award de este año.

Aquí te dejamos la lista de ganadores:

Video del año

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ (GANADORA)

- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Canción del año

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ (GANADORA)

- Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

- Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Vampire’

- Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

- Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Artista del año

- Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

- Beyoncé

- Doja Cat

- Karol G

- Nicki Minaj

- Shakira

Mejor dirección

- Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ - Director Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

- Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ - Director Tanu Muiño

- Drake – ‘Falling Back’ - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ -Director Colin Tilley

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ - Director Floria Sigismondi

- SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ - Director Christian Breslauer

Show del verano

- Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

- Beyoncé

- Blackpink

- Drake

- Ed Sheeran

- Karol G

Mejor pop

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” (GANADORA)

- Demi Lovato - “Swine”

- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)”

- Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed”

- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire”

- P!nk - “Trustfall”

Mejor artista nuevo

- Ice Spice (GANADORA)

- GloRilla

- Kaliii

- Peso Pluma

- PinkPantheress

- Reneé Rapp

Mejor Hip-Hop

- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” (GANADORA)

- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”

- GloRilla & Cardi B - “Tomorrow 2

- Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - “Kant Nobody”

- Metro Boomin ft Future - “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Mejor R&B

- SZA - “Shirt” (GANADORA)

- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - “Stay”

- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - “How Does It Feel”

- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

- Toosii - “Favorite Song”

- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - “Love in the Way”

Mejor rock

- Måneskin - “The Loneliest” (GANADORES)

- Foo Fighters - “The Teacher”

- Linkin Park - “Lost (Original Version)”

- Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Tippa My Tongue”

- Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

- Muse - “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Mejor video latino

- Anitta - “Funk Rave” (GANADORA)

- Bad Bunny - “Where She Goes”

- Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” -

- Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - “un x100to”

- Karol G, Shakira - “TQG”

- Rosalia - “Despecha”

- Shakira – “Acróstico”

CONGRATULATIONS, @ANITTA! She took home the #VMA for Best Latin for the second year in a row 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Jaa5mQuEXQ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) 13 de septiembre de 2023

Mejor K-Pop

- Stray Kids - “S-Class” (GANADORES)

- Aespa - “Girls”

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom”

- Fifty Fifty - “Cupid”

- Seventeen - “Super”

- Tomorrow x together - “Sugar Rush Ride”

Presentación del año

- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER -”Sugar Rush Ride” (GANADORES)

- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”

- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”

- Octubre 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”

- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”

- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”

- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”

- Febrero 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”

- Marzo 2023: FLETCHER - “Becky’s So Hot”

- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice - “Princess Diana”

- Junio 2023: FLO - “Losing You”

- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”

Mejor colaboración

- Karol G, Shakira - “TQG” (GANADORAS)

- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”

- Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (aHappier Song)”

- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - “Gotta Move On”

- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - “Creepin’ (Remix)”

- Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down”

Mejores Afrobets

- Rema & Selena Gomez - “Calm Down” (GANADORES)

- Ayra Starr - “Rush”

- Burna Boy - “It’s Plenty”

- Davido ft. Musa Keys

- Fireboy DML & Asake

- Libianca - “People”

- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- “2 Sugar”

Mejor video con mensaje social

- Dove Cameron - “Breakfast” (GANADORA)

- Alicia Keys - “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

- Bad Bunny - “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente”

- Demi Lovato - “Swine”

- Imagine Dragons - “Crushed”

- Maluma - “La Reina”

Grupo del año

- Blackpink (GANADORAS)

- Fifty Fifty

- Flo

- Jonas Brothers

- Maneskin

- NewJeans

- Seventeen

- TomorrowxTogether

Álbum del año

- “Midnigths” - Taylor Swift

Canción de verano

- “Seven” - Jung Kook ft. Latto

Mejor alternativo

- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” (GANADORES)

- Blink-182 - “Edging”

- Boygenius - “the film”

- Fall Out Boy - “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

- Paramore - “This Is Why”

- Thirty Seconds to Mars - “Stuck”

Mejor fotografía

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Fotografía de Rina Yang (GANADORA)

- Adele - “I Drink Wine” - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

- Ed Sheeran - “Eyes Closed” - Fotografía de Natasha Baier

- Janelle Monae - “Lipstick Lover” - Fotografía de Allison Anderson

- Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out” - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - Fotografía de Marcell Rev

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Fotografía de Russ Fraser

Mejores efectos especiales

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Efectos visuales de Parliament (GANADORA)

- Fall Out Boy - “Love From the Other Side” -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

- Harry Styles - “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

- Melanie Martinez - “VOID” - Efectos visuales de Carbon

- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl” - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” - Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER

Mejor coreografía

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) (GANADORAS)

- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna

- Jonas Brothers - “Waffle House” - Coreografía de Jerry Reece

- Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” - Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

- Panic! At The Disco - “Middle of a Breakup” - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith

- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - “Unholy” – Coregorafía de Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

- Doja Cat - “Attention” - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves (GANADORA)

- Boygenius - “the film” - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace” - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez

- Megan Thee Stallion - “Her” -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides

- SZA - “Shirt” - Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

- Olivia Rodrigo - “vampire” - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel (GANADORA)

- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom” - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

- Kendrick Lamar - “Rich Spirit” - Edición de Grason Caldwell

- Miley Cyrus - “River” - Edición de Brandan Walter

- SZA - “Kill Bill” - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert

- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero” - Edición de Chancler Haynes

Premios especiales:

Video Vanguard Award: Shakira

Global Icon Award: Diddy