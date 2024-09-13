Premios Emmy 2024 | Estas son las series con más nominaciones
El drama épico "Shogun", que aborda los enfrentamientos entre dinastías japonesas corre como gran favorita para llevar el galardón a Mejor Serie Dramática.
Los Premios Emmy son galardones que reconocen la excelencia en la industria de la televisión, tanto en Estados Unidos como a nivel internacional. Se considera uno de los premios más prestigiosos para el medio televisivo, comparables a los Óscar en el cine, los Grammy en la música y los Tony en el teatro.
Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán este domingo en Los Ángeles. El drama épico japonés "Shogun", de FX, encabeza la lista con 25 nominaciones, seguido de dos comedias: "The Bear" (FX), con 23, y "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), con 21, mientras "True Detective: Night Country" lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.
- Mejor serie dramática -
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "La edad dorada"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Mr & Mrs Smith"
- "Shogun"
- "Slow Horses"
- "El problema de los tres cuerpos"
- Mejor comedia -
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Mejor miniserie -
- "Bebé reno"
- "Fargo"
- "Lecciones de química"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
- Mejor actor dramático -
- Idris Elba, "Hijack"
- Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
- Mejor actriz dramática -
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "La era dorada"
- Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
- Mejor actor de comedia -
- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
- Mejor actriz de comedia -
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática -
- Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática -
- Christine Baranski, "La era dorada"
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
- Mejor actor de reparto de comedia -
- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia -
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -
- Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
- Robert Downey Jr., "El simpatizante"
- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebé reno"
- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman, "Lecciones de química"
- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -
- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning, "Babé reno"
- Aja Naomi King, "Lecciones de química"
- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau, "Bebé reno"
- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Programas con más nominaciones:
- "Shogun" - 25
- "The Bear" - 23
- "Only Murders in the Building" - 21
- "True Detective: Night Country" - 19
- "The Crown" - 18
- "Saturday Night Live" - 17