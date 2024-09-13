Premios Emmy 2024 | Estas son las series con más nominaciones

El drama épico "Shogun", que aborda los enfrentamientos entre dinastías japonesas corre como gran favorita para llevar el galardón a Mejor Serie Dramática.

Los Premios Emmy son galardones que reconocen la excelencia en la industria de la televisión, tanto en Estados Unidos como a nivel internacional. Se considera uno de los premios más prestigiosos para el medio televisivo, comparables a los Óscar en el cine, los Grammy en la música y los Tony en el teatro.

Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán este domingo en Los Ángeles. El drama épico japonés "Shogun", de FX, encabeza la lista con 25 nominaciones, seguido de dos comedias: "The Bear" (FX), con 23, y "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu), con 21, mientras "True Detective: Night Country" lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.

- Mejor serie dramática -

  • "The Crown"
  • "Fallout"
  • "La edad dorada"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • "Shogun"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "El problema de los tres cuerpos"

- Mejor comedia -

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Palm Royale"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"

- Mejor miniserie -

  • "Bebé reno"
  • "Fargo"
  • "Lecciones de química"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

- Mejor actor dramático -

  • Idris Elba, "Hijack"
  • Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
  • Dominic West, "The Crown"

- Mejor actriz dramática -

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Carrie Coon, "La era dorada"
  • Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
  • Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

- Mejor actor de comedia -

  • Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
  • Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
  • D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

- Mejor actriz de comedia -

  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -

  • Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"
  • Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
  • Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -

  • Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo"
  • Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
  • Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática -

  • Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
  • Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"
  • Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática -

  • Christine Baranski, "La era dorada"
  • Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
  • Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
  • Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
  • Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

- Mejor actor de reparto de comedia -

  • Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
  • Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia -

  • Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -

  • Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Robert Downey Jr., "El simpatizante"
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebé reno"
  • John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
  • Lewis Pullman, "Lecciones de química"
  • Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -

  • Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
  • Jessica Gunning, "Babé reno"
  • Aja Naomi King, "Lecciones de química"
  • Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Nava Mau, "Bebé reno"
  • Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Programas con más nominaciones:

  • "Shogun" - 25
  • "The Bear" - 23
  • "Only Murders in the Building" - 21
  • "True Detective: Night Country" - 19
  • "The Crown" - 18
  • "Saturday Night Live" - 17

