Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

06/12/2018 - 11:30 AM
Cine
Mejor película de drama:
- "BlacKkKlansman".
- "Black Panther".
- "Bohemian Rhapsody".
- "If Beale Street Could Talk".
- "A Star Is Born".
Mejor película de comedia o drama:
- "Crazy Rich Asians".
- "The Favourite".
- "Green Book".
- "Mary Poppins Returns".
- "Vice".
Mejor actriz de drama:
- Glenn Close - "The Wife".
- Lady Gaga - "A Star Is Born".
- Nicole Kidman - "Destroyer".
- Melissa McCarthy - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?".
- Rosamund Pike - "A Private War".
Mejor actor de drama:
- Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born".
- Willem Dafoe - "At Eternity's Gate".
- Lucas Hedges - "Boy Erased".
- Rami Malek - "Bohemian Rhapsody".
- John David Washington - "BlacKkKlansman".
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical:
- Emily Blunt - "Mary Poppins Returns".
- Olivia Colman -"The Favourite".
- Elsie Fisher - "Eighth Grade".
- Charlize Theron -"Tully".
- Constance Wu - "Crazy Rich Asians".
Mejor actor de comedia o musical:
- Christian Bale - "Vice".
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Mary Poppins Returns".
- Viggo Mortensen - "Green Book".
- Robert Redford - "The Old Man and the Gun".
- John C. Reilly - "Stan & Ollie".
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Amy Adams - "Vice".
- Claire Foy - "First Man".
- Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk".
- Emma Stone - "The Favourite".
- Rachel Weisz - "The Favourite".
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Mahershala Ali - "Green Book".
- Timothée Chalamet - "Beautiful Boy".
- Adam Driver - "BlacKkKlansman".
- Richard E. Grant - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?".
- Sam Rockwell - "Vice".
Mejor director:
- Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born".
- Alfonso Cuarón - "Roma".
- Peter Farrelly - "Green Book".
- Spike Lee - "BlacKkKlansman".
- Adam McKay - "Vice".
Mejor película de animación:
- "Incredibles 2".
- "Isle of Dogs".
- "Mirai".
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet".
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".
Mejor banda sonora:
- Marco Beltrami - "A Quiet Place".
- Alexandre Desplat - "Isle of Dogs".
- Ludwig Göransson - "Black Panther".
- Justin Hurwitz - "First Man".
- Marc Shaiman - "Mary Poppins Returns".
Mejor película extranjera:
- "Capernaum" (Líbano).
- "Girl" (Bélgica).
- "Never Look Away" (Alemania).
- "Roma" (México).
- "Shoplifters" (Japón).
Mejor canción original:
- "All the Stars" - "Black Panther".
- "Revelation" - "Boy Erased".
- "Girl in the Movies" - "Dumplin".
- "Shallow" - "A Star Is Born".
- "Requiem for a Private War" - "A Private War".
Mejor guion:
- Alfonso Cuarón - "Roma".
- Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - "The Favourite".
- Barry Jenkins - "If Beale Street Could Talk".
- Adam McKay - "Vice".
- Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly & Nick Vallelonga - "Green Book".
Televisión
Mejor serie dramática:
- "The Americans".
- "Bodyguard".
- "Homecoming".
- "Killing Eve".
- "Pose".
Mejor actriz de serie dramática:
- Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander".
- Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale".
- Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve".
- Julia Roberts - "Homecoming".
- Keri Russell - "The Americans".
Mejor actor de serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman - "Ozark".
- Stephan James - "Homecoming".
- Richard Madden - "Bodyguard".
- Billy Porter - "Pose".
- Matthew Rhys - "The Americans".
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- "Barry".
- "The Good Place".
- "Kidding".
- "The Kominsky Method".
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:
- Kristen Bell - "The Good Place".
- Candice Bergen - "Murphy Brown".
- Alison Brie - "GLOW".
- Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
- Debra Messing - "Will & Grace".
Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:
- Sacha Baron Cohen - "Who is America?".
- Jim Carrey - "Kidding".
- Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method".
- Donald Glover - "Atlanta".
- Bill Hader - "Barry".
Mejor serie limitada o película televisiva:
- "The Alienist".
- "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".
- "Escape at Dannemora".
- "Sharp Objects".
- "A Very English Scandal".
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película televisiva:
- Amy Adams - "Sharp Objects".
- Patricia Arquette - "Escape at Dannemora".
- Connie Britton - "Dirty John".
- Laura Dern - "The Tale".
- Regina King - "Seven Seconds".
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película televisiva:
- Antonio Banderas - "Genius: Picasso".
- Daniel Brühl - "The Alienist".
- Darren Criss - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".
- Benedict Cumerbatch - "Patrick Melrose".
- Hugh Grant - "A Very English Scandal".
Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:
- Álex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".
- Patricia Clarkson - "Sharp Objects".
- Penélope Cruz - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".
- Thandie Newton - "Westworld".
- Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid's Tale".
Mejor actor de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:
- Alan Arkin - "The Kominsky Method".
- Kieran Culkin - "Succession".
- Édgar Ramírez - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".
- Ben Whishaw - "A Very English Scandal".
- Henry Winkler - "Barry".