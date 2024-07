Bella Brave, la estrella de TikTok de 10 años fue puesta en coma inducido médicamente

Since Bella was addmitted to hospital in May her specialists have been trying to figure out this sudden need for oxygen & why it worsened. ❤️‍🩹 We know the power of prayer & want to update our tiktok family. 🩷🤍🖤 Since last night Bella’s had improvments with her oxygen need. Small gains but we will take it. Keep fighting hunny, you have millions of BRAVElings with you.💪🏻 #bellabrave #sickkidsstrong