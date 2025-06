Harry Potter | Estos actores darán vida a los Malfoy, los Weasley, los Dursley y otros icónicos

New casting announcements for the HARRY POTTER TV series!



· Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

· Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

· Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

· Leo Early as Seamus Finnigan

· Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

· Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

· Bel Powley as Petunia… pic.twitter.com/y23VBu1gxH