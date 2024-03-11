Lista completa de los ganadores del Oscar en todas las categorías
Oscar 2024
"Oppenheimer", el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, dominó la ceremonia llevándose siete estatuillas. Le siguió la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos, "Pobres criaturas", con cuatro premios.
Estos son los ganadores en las principales categorías de la 96ª edición de los Premios Óscar, que se celebró este domingo en Hollywood.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” - Ganadora
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Mejor corto animado
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” - Ganador
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron” - Ganadora
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor guion original
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - Ganadora
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “American Fiction”- Ganadora
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor maquillaje
- “Poor Things” - Ganadora
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Poor Things” - Ganadora
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Poor Things” - Ganadora
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
Mejor película internacional
- “The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido - Ganadora
- “The Teachers’ Lounge", Germany
- “Io Capitano", Italia
- “Perfect Days", Japón
- “La sociedad de la nieve”, España
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” - Ganador
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Godzilla Minus One” - Ganadora
- “The Creator”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Mejor edición
- “Oppenheimer” - Ganadora
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor corto documental
- “The Last Repair Shop” - Ganador
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Mejor documental
- “20 Days in Mariupol” - Ganador
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
Mejor fotografía
- “Oppenheimer” - Ganadora
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor cortometraje
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” - Ganador
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
Mejor sonido
- “The Zone of Interest” - Ganadora
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Oppenheimer” - Ganadora
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor canción original
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie” - Ganadora
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mejor actor principal
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” - Ganador
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor director
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” - Ganador
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor actriz principal
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things” - Ganadora
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Mejor película
- “Oppenheimer” - Ganadora
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”