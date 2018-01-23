Conoce los nominados para la 90 edición de los Óscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Call Me by Your Name" (Sony Pictures Classics); "Darkest Hour" (Focus Features); "Dunkirk" (Warner Bros.); "Get Out" (Universal); "Lady Bird" (A24); "Phantom Thread" (Focus Features); "The Post" (20th Century Fox); "The Shape of Water" (Fox Searchlight); "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Fox Searchlight).

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, por "Dunkirk"; Jordan Peele, por "Get Out"; Greta Gerwig, por "Lady Bird"; Paul Thomas Anderson, por "Phantom Thread"; Guillermo del Toro, por "The Shape of Water".

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, por "Call Me by Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, por "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, por "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, por "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, por "Roman J. Israel, Esq.".

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, por "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, por "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, por "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, por "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, por "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, por "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, por "The Post".

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, por "Mudbound"; Allison Janney, por "I, Tonya"; Lesley Manville, por "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, por "Lady Bird"; Octavia Spencer, por "The Shape of Water".

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

"The Boss Baby" (20th Century Fox); "The Breadwinner" (GKIDS); "Coco" (Walt Disney); "Ferdinand" (20th Century Fox); "Loving Vincent" (Good Deed Entertainment).

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por "Blade Runner 2049"; Bruno Delbonnel, por "Darkest Hour"; Hoyte van Hoytema, por "Dunkirk"; Rachel Morrison, por "Mudbound"; Dan Laustsen, por "The Shape of Water".

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran, por "Beauty and the Beast"; Jacqueline Durran, por "Darkest Hour"; Mark Bridges, por "Phantom Thread"; Luis Sequeira, por "The Shape of Water"; Consolata Boyle, por "Victoria & Abdul".

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" (PBS Distribution); "Faces Places" (Cohen Media Group); "Icarus" (Netflix); "Last Men in Aleppo" (Grasshopper Film); "Strong Island" (Netflix).

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Edith+Eddie" (Kartemquin Films); "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" (Stiefel & Co.); "Heroin(e)" (Netflix); "Knife Skills" (TFL); "Traffic Stop" (HBO Documentary Films).

MEJOR MONTAJE

Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos, por "Baby Driver"; Lee Smith, por "Dunkirk"; Tatiana S. Riegel, por "I, Tonya"; Sidney Wolinsky, por "The Shape of Water"; Jon Gregory, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile); "The Insult" (Líbano); "Loveless" (Rusia); "On Body and Soul" (Hungría); "The Square" (Suecia).

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

"Darkest Hour"; "Victoria & Abdul"; "Wonder".

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Hans Zimmer, por "Dunkirk"; Jonny Greenwood, por "Phantom Thread"; Alexandre Desplat, por "The Shape of Water"; John Williams, por "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"; Carter Burwell, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Mighty River", de "Mudbound"; "Mystery Of Love", de "Call Me by Your Name"; "Remember Me", de "Coco"; "Stand Up For Something", de "Marshall"; "This Is Me", de "The Greatest Showman".

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

"Beauty and the Beast"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Darkest Hour"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"Dear Basketball" (Verizon go90); "Garden Party" (Mopa); "Lou" (Walt Disney); "Negative Space" (Ikki Films); "Revolting Rhymes" (Magic Light Pictures).

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"DeKalb Elementary" (UCLA); "The Eleven O'Clock" (FINCH); "My Nephew Emmett" (New York University); "The Silent Child" (Slick Films); "Watu Wote/All of Us" (Hamburg Media School).

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Baby Driver"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

"Baby Driver"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

"Blade Runner 2049"; "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"; "Kong: Skull Island"; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"; "War for the Planet of the Apes".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por "Call Me by Your Name"; Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber, por "The Disaster Artist"; Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green Story y James Mangold, por "Logan"; Aaron Sorkin, por "Molly's Game"; Virgil Williams y Dee Rees, por "Mudbound".

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani, por "The Big Sick"; Jordan Peele, por "Get Out"; Greta Gerwig, por "Lady Bird"; Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por "The Shape of Water"; Martin McDonag, por "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".