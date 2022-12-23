Premios Oscar 2023: Conoce las películas que ingresaron al 'shortlist' de la Academia
Premios Oscar 2023
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer su "shortlist" con los pre seleccionados para competir en los premios Óscar 2023 el próximo 12 de marzo.
En las 10 primeras categorías que se revelaron destacan ‘Pantera negra: Wakanda por siempre’, con 5 prenominaciones, y ’Avatar: el camino del agua’ , con 4. Además, el filme Argentina 1985 logró meterse en la lista previa a la selección final en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional.
Cabe recordar que esta lista que se dio a conocer no es la oficial. El próximo 24 de enero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunciará a los seleccionados finales que competirán en la gala que tendrá lugar el 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
No obstante, aquí te compartimos los preseleccionados que están en carrera por la codiciada estatuilla:
Mejor Película Internacional
- Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”
- Austria, “Corsage”
- Bélgica, “Close”
- Camboya, “Return to Seoul”
- Corea del Sur, “Decision to Leave”
- Dinamarca, “Holy Spider”
- Francia, “Saint Omer”
- India, “Last Film Show”
- Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”
- Marruecos, “The Blue Caftan”
- México, “Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”
- Pakistán, “Joyland”
- Polonia, “EO”
- Suecia, “Cairo Conspiracy”
Mejor Documental
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Bad Axe”
- “Children of the Mist”
- “Descendant”
- “Fire of Love”
- “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
- “Hidden Letters”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “The Janes”
- “Last Flight Home”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Navalny”
- “Retrograde”
- “The Territory”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Amsterdam”
- “Babylon”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Blonde”
- “Crimes of the Future”
- “Elvis”
- “Emancipation”
- “The Whale”
Mejor Score Original
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” – Simon Franglen
- “Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz
- “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ludwig Göransson
- “Devotion” – Chanda Dancy
- “Don’t Worry Darling” – John Powell
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Son Lux
- “The Fabelmans” – John Williams
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Nathan Johnson
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat
- “Nope” – Michael Abels
- “She Said” – Nicholas Britell
- “The Woman King” – Terence Blanchard
- “Women Talking” – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Mejor Canción Original
- “Time” de “Amsterdam” (Interpretada por Giveon)
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Interpretada por The Weeknd)
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Interpretada por Rihanna)
- “This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Interpretada por David Byrne, Mitski y Son Lux)
- “Ciao Papa” de “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Interpretada por Gregory Mann)
- “Til You’re Home” de “A Man Called Otto” (Interpretada por Sebastián Yatra y Rita Wilson)
- “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR” (Interpretada por Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj)
- “My Mind & Me” de “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (Interpretada por Selena Gomez)
- “Good Afternoon” de “Spirited” (Interpretada por Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell y The Spirited Ensemble)
- “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman” (Interpretada por Sofia Carson)
- “Stand Up” de “Till” (Interpretada por Jazmine Sullivan)
- “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick” (Interpretada por Lady Gaga)
- “Dust & Ash” de “The Voice of Dust and Ash” (Interpretada por Josh Groban)
- “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Interpretada por )
- “New Body Rhumba” de “White Noise” (Interpretada por LCD Soundsystem)
Mejor Sonido
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Jurassic World Dominion”
- “Nope”
- “Thirteen Lives”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Corto Live Action
- “All in Favor”
- “Almost Home”
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “The Lone Wolf”
- “Nakam”
- “Night Ride”
- “Plastic Killer”
- “The Red Suitcase”
- “The Right Words”
- “Sideral”
- “The Treatment”
- “Tula”
- “Warsha”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”
- “Anastasia”
- “Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”
- “As Far as They Can Run”
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “The Flagmakers”
- “Happiness Is £4 Million”
- “Haulout”
- “Holding Moses”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Nuisance Bear”
- “Shut Up and Paint”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
- “38 at the Garden”
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Black Slide”
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Debutante”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “The Garbage Man”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “It’s Nice in Here”
- “More than I Want to Remember”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “New Moon”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
- “Passenger”
- “Save Ralph”
- “Sierra”
- “Steakhouse”