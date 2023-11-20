Billboard Music Award 2023 | Lista completa de ganadores
Billboard Music Award 2023
Morgan Wallen, la estrella de la música country salida del exitoso programa de canto "The Voice", fue el máximo ganador de los Billboard Music Award 2023 al llevarse a casa 11 premios en una gala celebrada este domingo en Atlanta, Georgia. Taylor Swift fue la segunda más premiada, con 10 galardones que incluyeron el codiciado Top Artist.
Entre los artistas latinos, destacaron Bad Bunny, quien se llevó tres premios, incluyendo Top Latin Artist y Top Latin Male Artist; Karol G se alzó con dos estatuilllas: Top Latin Female Artist y Top Latin Touring Artist. Fuerza Regida igualmente con dos, incluidos Top Duo/Group y Top Latin Duo/Group. Y Peso Pluma y Eslabon Armado se quedaron con el galardon Top Latin Song por su exitosa colaboración “Ella baila sola”.
A continuación, te compartirmos la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música 2023.
Top Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
Top New Artist
- Zach Bryan – GANADOR
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Peso Pluma
Top Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
- Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Beyoncé
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
Top Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida – GANADORES
- Eslabon Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NUEVO)
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Ashley Gorley
- Jack Antonoff
- SZA
- Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (NUEVO)
- Joey Moi – GANADOR
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- Drake
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Jason Aldean
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Oliver Anthony Music
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- NewJeans
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- SZA – GANADORA
- Beyoncé
- Chris Brown
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- The Weeknd – GANADOR
- Chris Brown
- Miguel
Top R&B Female Artist
- SZA – GANADORA
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyoncé – GANADORA
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
- Drake – GANADOR
- 21 Savage
- Lil Baby
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake – GANADOR
- 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
- Nicki Minaj – GANADORA
- Doja Cat
- Ice Spice
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Drake – GANADOR
- 50 Cent
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Luke Combs
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- Luke Combs
- Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
- Taylor Swift – GANADORA
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Top Country Duo/Group
- Zac Brown Band – GANADORES
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
Top Country Touring Artist
- Morgan Wallen – GANADOR
- George Strait
- Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
- Zach Bryan – GANADOR
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Stephen Sanchez
- Steve Lacy
Top Rock Duo/Group (NUEVO)
- Arctic Monkeys – GANADORES
- Foo Fighters
- Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay – GANADORES
- Depeche Mode
- Elton John
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny – GANADOR
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny – GANADOR
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
- Karol G – GANADORA
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida – GANADORES
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Karol G – GANADORA
- Daddy Yankee
- RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist (NUEVO)
- NewJeans – GANADORAS
- Jimin
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NUEVO)
- BLACKPINK – GANADORAS
- SUGA
- TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist (NUEVO)
- Burna Boy – GANADOR
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé – GANADORA
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Drake
- Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
- Lauren Daigle – GANADORA
- Brandon Lake
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Phil Wickham
Top Gospel Artist
- Kanye West – GANADOR
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – GANADOR
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Soundtrack
- Barbie: The Album – GANADOR
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- ELVIS
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
- Top Gun: Maverick
Top R&B Album
- SZA, SOS – GANADORA
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
- Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Top Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss – GANADORES
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Top Country Album
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time – GANADOR
- Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
- Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
- Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak – GANADOR
- HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
- Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti – GANADOR
- Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Top K-Pop Album (NUEVO)
- Stray Kids, 5-STAR – GANADOR
- Jimin, FACE
- NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE – GANADORA
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
- Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
- Tiësto, DRIVE
Top Christian Album
- Anne Wilson, My Jesus – GANADORA
- Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
- CAIN, Rise Up
- Elevation Worship, LION
- Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Album
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One – GANADOR
- Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
- Tye Tribbett, All Things New
- Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
- Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Top Hot 100 Song
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – GANADOR
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – GANADOR
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – GANADORA
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”
Top Selling Song
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” – GANADORA
- Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
- Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
- Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
- Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Top Collaboration
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’” – GANADORES
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – GANADORA
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers” – GANADORA
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top R&B Song
- SZA, “Kill Bill” – GANADORA
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miguel, “Sure Thing”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
- SZA, “Snooze”
Top Rap Song
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” – GANADORES
- Coi Leray, “Players”
- Gunna, “fukumean”
- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
- Toosii, “Favorite Song”
Top Country Song
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” – GANADOR
- Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
- Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” – GANADOR
- Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
- Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Top Latin Song
- Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella baila sola” – GANADORES
- Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe dame”
- Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
- KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La bebe”
Top Global K-Pop Song (NUEVO)
- Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven” – GANADORES
- Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
- Jimin, “Like Crazy”
- NewJeans, “Ditto”
- NewJeans, “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song (NUEVO)
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down” – GANADORES
- Ayra Starr, “Rush”
- Libianca, “People”
- Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
- Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)” – GANADORES
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
Top Christian Song
- Brandon Lake, “Gratitude” – GANADOR
- Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
- for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
- Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
Top Gospel Song
- CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God” – GANADORA
- Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
- Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
- Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”