Tour de Francia 2026 tendrá un arranque con sabor catalán

💛 #TDF2026 Stage 1

🗓️ July 4. 2026



🚩 Barcelone - Barcelone 🏁

📏 19.7km



⏱️ The team time trial returns to the Tour! And it will be in the same format as at #ParisNice for the last 3 years: stage classification based on the first rider in each team, but individual time… pic.twitter.com/BDcus1dWj9